Advertisement

After slow start to season, crops in Minnesota rebound

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Back in early June, soybean planting was nearly four weeks behind last year’s schedule. As of Monday’s latest US Department of Agriculture report, blooming is now only 10 days behind schedule.

“It was a late spring, and the corn was late being planted, and the alfalfa was late being harvested,” said Duane Alberts, a farmer in Pine Island.

Though he runs a family dairy farm, Alberts says the turnaround for his corn yields was practically a miracle.

“It seems like you can plant it a couple of weeks early, or you can plant it a month late, and it’ll still look good on the Fourth of July,” Alberts said.

According to an early June crop progress report, corn was 21 days behind planting schedule. But according to Keith Allen in Wanamingo, his crop is right where it needs to be.

“It’s well over knee-high by the Fourth of July,” said Allen, who is on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

Allen said the consistent rainfall, mixed in with some sunny days, has been the key so far.

“With rain, we were able to make grain. So far, we’ve had plenty of moisture over the last couple months, which has caught up our soil,” Allen said.

Even with some relief coming in the form of good weather, prices remain high for necessities like diesel, fertilizer, and seed, which has farmers searching for answers.

“They need as much yield as possible in order to offset those higher prices that are out there,” Allen said.

“To be able to cover twice as many acres with the same tractor is very beneficial,” Alberts said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

48th Annual Parade of Homes
Chippewa Valley 2022 Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners announced
Sparta meat shop issues recall for ham products
UW grad ushers in “new era of science” with stunning deep space photos
The Carina Nebula in all its glory:
UW grad ushers in “new era of science” with stunning deep space photos
Marshfield Clinic Health System now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5