Altoona to consider electric bicycle and scooter rental ordinance

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona is considering an ordinance to allow electric bicycle and scooter rentals.

On Thursday, the Altoona City Council will consider an ordinance allowing rental companies to operate in the city with a contract.

The contract the City Council is considering would consider the use of electric bicycles and scooters, maintenance, speed limits, age restrictions, availability, reporting, safety, parking restrictions, insurance requirements and rental of any city-controlled properties. A proposal from Robyn Scooters of Eau Claire includes a pick-up location at River Prairie Park, but may expand to other locations if the electric bicycle and scooter program is successful, according to a release from the City of Altoona.

According to the release, having designated pick-up and drop-off locations will help prevent some of the issues other cities have had with scooters and bicycles being left in random places, which costs money to retrieve. Robyn Scooters would also take care of maintaining and charging the electric bicycles and scooters.

Anyone interested in commenting on the proposed ordinance is invited to attend the City Council meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Altoona City Hall, located at 1303 Lynn Avenue in Altoona.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.