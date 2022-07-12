Authorities respond to 2 Pepin County motorcycle crashes within minutes

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to two motorcycle crashes in Pepin County Monday, occurring within minutes.

According to a media release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 4:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash on County Road N at the intersection of Plum Valley Road in Frankfort Township.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release investigation shows that a 69-year-old man from Morrison, Ill. was driving his motorcycle north on County Road N when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve, causing him to crash into a ditch. The man declined medical transportation. The man was treated for his injuries at the scene by Pepin Ambulance Service. Speed, unfamiliarity with roads, and no helmet are all believed to be contributing factors.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by Pepin Police Department, Durand Fire Department, and Pepin Ambulance.

Also on July 11, around 4:48 p.m., authorities received a report of another single motorcycle crash on County Road D near Meyers Lane in Waterville Township.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release investigation shows that a 33-year-old man from Arkansaw, Wis. was driving his motorcycle south on County Road D when he reported he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle and entered a ditch. The man was ejected off the motorcycle. The motorcycle as well as the man came to rest in a cornfield. He was taken to Advent Health Hospital in Durand with “unknown injuries” by Durand Ambulance Service.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by the Durand Fire Department and Durand Ambulance Service.

