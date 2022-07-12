Advertisement

Authorities respond to 2 Pepin County motorcycle crashes within minutes

Two people are hurt after two single motorcycle crashes occurred in Pepin County Monday.
Two people are hurt after two single motorcycle crashes occurred in Pepin County Monday.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities responded to two motorcycle crashes in Pepin County Monday, occurring within minutes.

According to a media release by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 11 around 4:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash on County Road N at the intersection of Plum Valley Road in Frankfort Township.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release investigation shows that a 69-year-old man from Morrison, Ill. was driving his motorcycle north on County Road N when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve, causing him to crash into a ditch. The man declined medical transportation. The man was treated for his injuries at the scene by Pepin Ambulance Service. Speed, unfamiliarity with roads, and no helmet are all believed to be contributing factors.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by Pepin Police Department, Durand Fire Department, and Pepin Ambulance.

Also on July 11, around 4:48 p.m., authorities received a report of another single motorcycle crash on County Road D near Meyers Lane in Waterville Township.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release investigation shows that a 33-year-old man from Arkansaw, Wis. was driving his motorcycle south on County Road D when he reported he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle and entered a ditch. The man was ejected off the motorcycle. The motorcycle as well as the man came to rest in a cornfield. He was taken to Advent Health Hospital in Durand with “unknown injuries” by Durand Ambulance Service.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by the Durand Fire Department and Durand Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent

Latest News

The ordinance would allow the city to contract with rental companies to operate in Altoona.
Altoona to consider electric bicycle and scooter rental ordinance
DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, and Marshfield...
DispatchHealth and Marshfield Clinic Health System announce partnership to bring in-home acute care to Wisconsin
Jesse D. Nelson
Warrant issued for Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap