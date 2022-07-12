Advertisement

Chippewa Valley 2022 Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners announced

The 48th Annual Parade of Homes featured over a dozen homes.
48th Annual Parade of Homes
48th Annual Parade of Homes
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The winners of the People’s Choice Award from the Chippewa Valley 2022 Parade of Homes have been decided.

The honor is selected by the public based on homes that people visited during the Parade of Homes from June 11-18.

The 48th Annual Parade of Homes featured 10 new homes and four remodeled homes. Virtual tours of all of the homes are available on the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association website.

Winners were announced in videos posted to the CVHBA Facebook page Tuesday morning. The winners are:

  • Category I ($300k-$499,999): Holzinger Homes LLC - House #3 (14140 41st Ave., Chippewa Falls)
  • Category II ($500k-$799,999): Pabich Homes, LLC - House #8 (S11463 N. Martin Dr., Eleva)
  • Category III (Over $800k): JW Custom Homes - House #V-9 (Virtual Entry)
  • Category IV (Remodels): C&B Wurzer Builders - House #A (915 Addison Ave., Eau Claire)

The 2022 Parade of Homes was presented by Great American Fireplace and the People’s Choice Award is sponsored by Prevail Bank.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Sparta meat shop issues recall for ham products
UW grad ushers in “new era of science” with stunning deep space photos
The Carina Nebula in all its glory:
UW grad ushers in “new era of science” with stunning deep space photos
Marshfield Clinic Health System now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5