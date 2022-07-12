Chippewa Valley 2022 Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners announced
The 48th Annual Parade of Homes featured over a dozen homes.
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The winners of the People’s Choice Award from the Chippewa Valley 2022 Parade of Homes have been decided.
The honor is selected by the public based on homes that people visited during the Parade of Homes from June 11-18.
The 48th Annual Parade of Homes featured 10 new homes and four remodeled homes. Virtual tours of all of the homes are available on the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association website.
Winners were announced in videos posted to the CVHBA Facebook page Tuesday morning. The winners are:
- Category I ($300k-$499,999): Holzinger Homes LLC - House #3 (14140 41st Ave., Chippewa Falls)
- Category II ($500k-$799,999): Pabich Homes, LLC - House #8 (S11463 N. Martin Dr., Eleva)
- Category III (Over $800k): JW Custom Homes - House #V-9 (Virtual Entry)
- Category IV (Remodels): C&B Wurzer Builders - House #A (915 Addison Ave., Eau Claire)
The 2022 Parade of Homes was presented by Great American Fireplace and the People’s Choice Award is sponsored by Prevail Bank.
