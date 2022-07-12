Fair exhibitors are closer to getting a new barn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Barn Replacement Project is almost ready to change the future of animal showings at the fair.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds opened their gates on Tuesday, July 12 at 9:00 a.m., and farm animals were the first thing to be spotted at the fair.

“We got a lot of fun going on especially on the rural end where they are judging the pigs right now, and they’ll be judging the beef, and we are going to have 300 goats here,” Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Rusty Volk, said.

Volk says his favorite part of the fair is watching the kids with their animals.

“I love watching them show their animals to see how much work that they have done to get them here,” Volk said.

One of these kids is 9-year-old Sheep Exhibitor, Aubrey Willkom, who says she is very excited to show her two sheep for the first time at the fair.

“They are really fun to be around, um they are really energetic, and they’re kind of, they are really playful, and they are kind of like dogs,” Willkom said.

Chicken Exhibitor, Kaylea High, says she loves to teach people about her animals.

“I enjoy the fair because I like showing off my chickens,” High said. “I am very proud of them and I like educating people on them.”

Cow Exhibitor, Airiana Bremness, says her favorite part about showing her cows is the audience.

“Watching everyone just see all the cows in the showing and just seeing everyone’s faces when they see all of the cows,” Bremness said.

Although the 4-H fair exhibitors were showing off their animals and projects in tents this year, Chippewa Falls County 4-H Educator, Heidi Benson, says she is excited the Barn Replacement Project will be happening soon.

“These kids work so hard on their exhibits and their projects, it’s quality you know, we want to display them in quality spaces,” Benson said.

Volks says over the course of 14 years that he has been Director his goal has been to build new barns. Now, he says they are ready to prepare for building in August.

“We are very fortunate,” Volk said. “We are over 85 percent of our goals right now and with that, we are starting this project, to kick it off on August 8th.”

Benson says creating a new environment for 4-H exhibitors will better highlight what they do. Volk says the new barn will keep things clean and sanitary.

For more information on the Barn Replacement Project or to make a donation click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.