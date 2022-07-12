Fair Week kicks off at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The wait is finally over, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns to Chippewa Falls and is here to stay through Sunday July 17.

From cheese curds to livestock showings to live performances and more, the grounds are expected to see more than 100,000 fair-goers.

Rusty Volk, executive director joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday to outline the start of Fair Week and discuss what’s new to the grounds.

General Admission each day is $10, for kids ages 6-11, $5 and kids under 6 can attend for free. Active/retired military and veterans can also attend for free with proof of a military ID.

Tuesday’s Schedule, see here.

Gates open at 9a.m. and carnival rides begin at 3p.m. (Tuesday only).

Nightside newscasts will be live from the fairgrounds Tuesday.

