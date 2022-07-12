Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek native is taking his talents to the small screen.

Adam Winrich will be on America’s Got Talent showcasing his whipcracking skills.

Winrich is a 30-time Guinness World Record holder for whipcracking, and has appeared on national television shows before, such as Conan O’Brien, Steve Harvey and The Discovery Channel.

It’s not the first time Winrich has auditioned for America’s Got Talent. He tried out in 2012 and again a few years afterwards.

“Leading up to the audition, they have us sequestered for several days, trying to get through all the other contestants,” Winrich said. “I tried to sleep as much as possible so I’d be as relaxed as I could be on the stage because I thought I would be really nervous, but when I walked out on stage, the crowd was actual really warm, so I felt really relaxed right away.”

Winrich will be on the next episode of America’s Got Talent, which airs on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.