Advertisement

Grant applications open for nonprofit organizations serving Wisconsin veterans

U.S. flags veterans generic
U.S. flags veterans generic(Gray)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Applications to provide money and assistance to those who have protected the lives of many are now open to benefit members of the community.

Mary Kolar, the secretary of Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, says Wisconsin is a state that truly cares for veterans because it is shown in the work that is done by nonprofits.

“I encourage organizations across the state, especially those who work with underserved populations and areas, to apply for these grants. At WDVA, we want to support the truly phenomenal efforts by nonprofits that are actively improving the lives of Wisconsin veterans,” Kolar said.

The WDVA Nonprofit Grant provides up to $25,000 to each nonprofit recipient, with a maximum of $250,000 awarded annually. It is awarded to registered nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.

The WDVA Entrepreneurship Grant provides up to $100,000 to each recipient, with a maximum of $300,000 awarded. It is awarded to registered nonprofit organizations that provide entrepreneurship training, technical support, or other assistance to the diverse group of Veteran entrepreneurs in Wisconsin to improve employment outcomes.

For more information in regards to applying for the grants, visit WDVA’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
In both crashes, motorcycle drivers lost control of their vehicle, throwing the drivers and...
4 people hurt in 2 separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pierce County

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Weather - 7/12/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/12/22
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 7/12/22
SportScene 13 - Monday (7/11/22)
SportScene 13 - Monday (7/11/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/11/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (7/11/22)
Farm legacy
Farmer Creating Legacy in Monroe County