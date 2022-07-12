Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Covid-19 vaccines for children age 6 months to 4 years are available at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Parents or guardians can schedule the COVID-19 vaccine by submitting a form online or calling 1-877-998-0880 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. To learn more, parents/caregivers can go to marshfieldclinic.org/CovidVaccine.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years are eligible for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech, which is given in three doses. The first and second doses are separated by 21 days and the second and third doses are separated by at least 56 days.

Children ages 6 months to 4 years also are eligible for the pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart.

