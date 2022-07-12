Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin backs bill protecting travel for out-of-state abortion care

US Capitol building
US Capitol building(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legislation seeking to ensure people can legally cross state lines to receive an abortion was introduced Tuesday by federal legislators, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced.

Baldwin is among over two dozen democratic U.S. senators backing the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022, which argues that it is illegal for states to limit travel for abortion services. The bill also seeks to allow the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and those who are trying to get an abortion to bring a civil lawsuit on anyone who restricts them from crossing state lines to receive reproductive services.

“I’m supporting this legislation because it will protect not only women who travel for care, but the health care professionals who provide the care and those who assist with travel across state lines, including employers,” Baldwin said. “We will protect women’s constitutional freedom to travel and receive the legal reproductive care they want and need.”

Baldwin stated that the legislation also protects health care providers in pro-choice states from being sued for working with patients traveling from other states.

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are leading the legislation.

The senators noted that legislation introduced in Missouri and a recent draft legislation are seeking to stop residents from being able to obtain an abortion out-of-state.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Wolf
DNR issues warning after wolves kill 2 dogs in northern Wisconsin
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

Latest News

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens...
Former Speaker Paul Ryan ‘sobbed’ watching Jan. 6 attack, book reveals
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
COVID-19
Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders