Sparta meat shop issues recall for ham products

(Source: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - Foss Fine Meats is recalling multiple batches of ham products sold at its retail store.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection announced the recall on Tuesday. It covers both hams produced for people individually as well as packaged items sold at their store in Sparta.

The recall comes after a routine state inspection found the products did not comply with inspection laws. DATCP did not detail what the issue was; however, it did note that no illnesses have been reported as a result of the issue at the time of the statement.

The recall covers:

  • Smoked and cured whole hams
  • Smoked and cured ham steaks
  • Smoked and cured ham roasts
  • Smoked and cured ham hocks

The recalled items may contain a Wisconsin inspection sticker with the establishment number 58 and a “packed on date of 1 -153 or 330 to 356, the agency noted.

Customers are asked to return the meats to the store or to throw them away.

