SportScene 13 for Monday, July 11th 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four anglers from the Eau Claire area took home hardware at the Wisconsin Bass Nation High School/College Championship at the Chetek Chain of Lakes.

Plus, legion action aplenty as Eau Claire hosted River Falls, while Baldwin-Woodville traveled to Altoona.

Finally, the Express look to finish the sweep of the Larks in Bismarck.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.