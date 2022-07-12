SportScene 13 for Monday, July 11th 2022
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four anglers from the Eau Claire area took home hardware at the Wisconsin Bass Nation High School/College Championship at the Chetek Chain of Lakes.
Plus, legion action aplenty as Eau Claire hosted River Falls, while Baldwin-Woodville traveled to Altoona.
Finally, the Express look to finish the sweep of the Larks in Bismarck.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.