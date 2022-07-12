Titletown’s U.S. Venture Center welcomes new tenant

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Workers are settling into their new office space as Titletown welcomes professional services firm Aon to the U.S. Venture Center.

Titletown Office Partners, the real estate development partnership led by the Packers and Commercial Horizons, made the announcement Tuesday.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the area around Lambeau is a great place to live, work and play—making it a good fit for Aon to set up shop.

“I think as more people live here, work here, it’s just going to be more vibrant,” Murphy said. “I’m just really pleased that they saw our vision for what this would look like two, three years down the road.”

With the historic stadium down the road and events like the Titletown Beats Concert Series, Aon knew they wanted to create a new Green Bay area office.

“As we were looking for new spaces, we wanted to ensure we had something for our colleagues that really helped them meet everything they were looking for—not just an office space. So how could they have something they want to come to because of what’s going on outside the nine-to-five job? And that’s exactly what Titletown offered,” Aon’s Resident Managing Director Robert Fleming said.

Aon’s arrival leaves the U.S. Venture Center 80 percent full. As for the remaining 20 percent? Developers might have some businesses in mind.

“There’s a few things in the works. Matter of fact, there’s a meeting going on somewhere in the United States probably as we speak right now. So I’ll be waiting to hear back tomorrow as to where that stands,” Commercial Horizons Owner Jeff Weyers said.

Aon takes up the third floor of the building.

Their space includes a lounge, conference rooms, full kitchen and incredible view.

“People are working here every day. And you can really tell because suddenly this parking lot to the west that earlier this year was empty, suddenly has a lot of cars in it every day,” Weyers continued.

Aon has around 50 employees in the Green Bay area and 100 across Wisconsin.

