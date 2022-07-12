WESTconsin Credit Union Back to School Drive to begin July 18

WESTERN, Wis. (WEAU) -WESTconsin Credit Union is announcing they are set to begin their annual Back to School Drive July 18, intended to support local students.

According to a media release by WESTconsin Credit Union, starting Monday, July 18 through Saturday, July 30, WESTconsin Credit Union says they will accept donations of school supplies at all offices in the Kindness Counts collection bins near lobby entrances. Monetary donations can also be made at any office with a WESTconsin Credit Union representative or through drive-ups.

The media release by WESTconsin Credit Union says this year marks the 14th annual Back to School Drive. WESTconsin Credit Union says in 2021, local community partners received a total of 3,450 items along with $3,000, which was collected from members and employees.

For more information you can visit WESTconsin Credit Union’s website. You can view their full media release here.

