2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said two men are facing criminal charges following an overdose death.

On June 1, officers responded to a home on Indiana Avenue for a report of a 27-year-old woman that was unresponsive. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant was pronounced dead. Authorities said a search of the scene revealed evidence of narcotic use.

After a lengthy investigation detectives were able to identify suspects accused of providing the narcotics to the woman.

On July 12, detectives received the toxicology report for the woman. The toxicology revealed she had a fentanyl blood concentration of 59 ng/ml. Fentanyl is a prescribed opioid that is reported to be 80 to 200 times as potent as morphine. In fatalities from fentanyl, blood concentrations are variable and have been reported as low as 3 ng/ml.

Stevens Point Police are recommending Laron Thomas, 35, and Isaiah Solis, 27, be charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of the woman and the unborn child.

