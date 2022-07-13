Alléz-OOPS! Circus in town at NWSF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Circus is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Alléz-OOPS! is a two-person circus crew combining comedy with acrobatics. The Duo is made up of Rob, a New York native and Miss Jane, who was born in Ukraine. The two say they fell in love in South Korea, got engaged in Russia, and finally married in Florida.

Now, they tour the globe together putting on their rapid-fire circus stunts and balancing acts.

One performer says the Duo is comedy and a bit of circus.

“We are an explosion of circus and excitement,” Alléz-OOPS! Performer, Rob Lok, said.

You can watch Alléz-OOPS! at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair now through Sunday.

