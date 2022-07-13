Eau Claire City Council votes on phase one of its ARPA spending

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments received millions of dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan. Communities across the country are now deciding how to use it.

The City of Eau Claire got more than $13 million in ARPA funding. It’s planning to spend that money in two phases. At Tuesday night’s meeting, city council members voted on plans for the first phase’s funds.

In the initial phase, the city is allocating just under $10 million to a variety of projects. It set aside money to create five jobs including a position for an ARPA Coordinator.

Around $1 million dollars is reserved for PFAS remediation. Another $5 million is going to cover the additional costs for the new transfer center that the council previously approved in order to keep the housing portion of the project.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also changed its original plan to include more funding for a cooling center.

“Last night we had some discussion about the cooling center,” said Joshua Miller, a city council at-large member. “Since then, I learned some more information about it which makes me think we need to fund it a little more robustly. It was meant to be open every Sunday regardless of temperature because the buses and library aren’t open on Sundays. The definition of extreme heat is 90 not 95, so that would be more triggering days where it would need to be open.”

The city still has about $4 million left to spend of its ARPA funding. The money must be used in its entirety before the end of 2026.

During the meeting, the council also voted to continue working on a referendum for the November general election ballot.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.