Fresh Fries & face painting at the Northern WI State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is underway in Chippewa Falls through Sunday, July 17. From farm animals to carnival rides to performances to food - it’s all at the fair.

They’re branded as the “freshest fries you’ll ever try.” John heron of Woodbury, Minnesota owns Fresh Fries, and he gets a lot of help from his son Jim.

Jim Heron says he attended each day of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair when he was five years old, and that’s when he knew he wanted to to sell fries for a living. When Heron was 16, he did his first fair on his own. Now at age 23, Jim Heron is preparing to take over the family business when his dad john is ready to retire.

Heron spends 10 months out of the year traveling to approximately 20 to 25 fairs, expanding on what his dad started. Heron says one of the keys to the family business is the fresh potatoes delivered daily. Those potatoes are washed, cut and fried at different temperatures.

He says Fresh Fries is expecting to serve between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds of potatoes during the fair. Heron says the goal is to make you want to come back for more.

“We kind of believe we’re in the entertainment business. We’re not just here for food. We’re here to make sure you leave with a smile on your face, and if you do that, we believe you’ll come again to the fair with your family,” said Jim Heron.

Another popular stop at the fair is Paint Me First professional face painting. You can find Donna Thiess inside Exhibit Hall C from 11 to 4:30 each day. She’s originally from Stanley and lives in Eau Claire.

Thiess is a graphic designer who started face painting about 10 years ago. She says she loves meeting all the children who come through and select which design they want painted. It typically takes her about two minutes to paint a face, and she loves seeing their reactions.

“Very excited. I understand it’s very relaxing for them because I have actually painted a little girl who fell asleep while I was painting, and her parents had to wake her up when she was done. She was just so relaxed,” said Thiess.

Thiess says her favorite face painting to do are tigers and butterflies. Click HERE for full schedule of fair events.

