Meet this year’s 4-H and FFA members showing livestock at the fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Northern Wisconsin State Fair each summer is a hub for hundreds of animals and their 4-H and FFA member owners for competition: livestock showings.

Goats, dairy cattle, pigs, sheep, horses and more, area youth spend months of hard work preparing their livestock projects for showing.

All three Junior Fair Ambassadors join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning, sharing the behind-the-scenes work a week of competition entails.

WEDNESDAY LIVESTOCK SHOWINGS:

ALL DAY: Judging: Junior-horses

8:30 Judging: Junior--sheep

9:00 Judging: Open--goat

1:00 Judging: Junior--beef cattle

5:45 Judging: Junior--cats

For a full list of the day’s schedule, see here.

