Advertisement

Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Junior Fair Ambassadors

By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year, Junior Fair Ambassadors were added to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Three exhibitors were chosen this year to give the community a chance to see what goes into their Chippewa County 4-H or FFA projects.

The three include Isaac Lubs, with the Wissota Raptors 4-H club, Morgan Hilger, with the Woodmohr 4-H Club, and Gabrielle Tillman, with Chippewa Falls FFA.

You can follow stories highlighting their fair projects on the NWSF Facebook Page.

NWSF Facebook page

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Wolf
DNR issues warning after wolves kill 2 dogs in northern Wisconsin
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

Latest News

Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification
cc
City council votes on ARPA funds (7/13/22)
fa
Junior Fair Ambassadors (7/12/22)
The swine barn early Wednesday morning on the grounds at the NWSF.
Meet this year’s 4-H and FFA members showing livestock at the fairgrounds