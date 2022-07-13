Northern Wisconsin State Fair: Junior Fair Ambassadors

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This year, Junior Fair Ambassadors were added to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Three exhibitors were chosen this year to give the community a chance to see what goes into their Chippewa County 4-H or FFA projects.

The three include Isaac Lubs, with the Wissota Raptors 4-H club, Morgan Hilger, with the Woodmohr 4-H Club, and Gabrielle Tillman, with Chippewa Falls FFA.

You can follow stories highlighting their fair projects on the NWSF Facebook Page.

