One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.

Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there.

Now, Beal plays guitar, harmonica, base, snare drums, cymbals, and tambourine, as The Real Beal’s One Man Band.

He says he decided to become a one-man-band after seeing one for the first time many years ago.

“The hardest part is doing all of that and trying to remember the words through the songs so that is a challenge. And so I try and play music that I’ve been doing for many, many years,” Jeff Beal, The Real Beal’s One Man Band, said.

Beal says he performs year-round at fairs and festivals across IA, Wis. and Mo.

