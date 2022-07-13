Rock Fest set to kick off 28th year

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest, which is held annually each summer north of Cadott, Wis., begins this week.

The event begins with musical acts on July 13 and runs through July 16 and is held in the Town of Arthur about halfway between Cadott and Cornell, and east of Jim Falls.

The ticketholder-exclusive portion of the festival is on July 13 and features Warrant, Lita Ford and FireHouse, as well as other acts. Rock Fest then runs July 14-16 in earnest with over 70 acts performing across multiple stages. Headliners for 2022 include Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown.

Other acts scheduled to appear include Ayron Jones, Hatebreed, Theory of a Deadman, Lamb of God, Spiritbox and Avatar on Thursday, July 14; Black Veil Brides, The Pretty Reckless, Halestorm, Escape the Fate and Nothing More on Friday, July 15; and Shaman’s Harvest, Starset, Jelly Roll, Mudvayne, From Ashes to New, Motionless in White and Skillet on Saturday, July 16. Additionally, several other local acts and cover acts will perform in the event’s five stages throughout Rock Fest. There have been a few changes since the lineup was originally announced in January. One of the scheduled acts, The Pretty Reckless, has recently canceled appearances but last posted on July 11 that they intended to be playing Rock Fest on Friday.

The full lineup is available on the Rock Fest website. As of Wednesday, three-day general admission, single-day general admission, camp access passes, campground shuttle passes and parking passes are still available, according to a post by Rock Fest on social media.

