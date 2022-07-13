Wis. Farm Tech Days gets underway Tuesday

Loyal, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is underway as of Tuesday in Loyal in Clark County.

The three-day event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Thursday at Roehl Acres.

The host farm, owned by the Dennis and Suzie Roehl Family, consists of more than 500 registered dairy cattle and 750 acres.

On Wednesday, July 13, Farm Tech Fest, a music event, is scheduled to be held featuring Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown and Madison County with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. and the music at 5:00 p.m.

More information including ticket information and a schedule of events is available on the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.