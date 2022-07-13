Advertisement

Wis. Farm Tech Days gets underway Tuesday

The host farm, owned by the Dennis and Suzie Roehl Family, consists of more than 500 registered...
The host farm, owned by the Dennis and Suzie Roehl Family, consists of more than 500 registered dairy cattle and 750 acres.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Loyal, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is underway as of Tuesday in Loyal in Clark County.

The three-day event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Thursday at Roehl Acres.

The host farm, owned by the Dennis and Suzie Roehl Family, consists of more than 500 registered dairy cattle and 750 acres.

On Wednesday, July 13, Farm Tech Fest, a music event, is scheduled to be held featuring Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown and Madison County with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. and the music at 5:00 p.m.

More information including ticket information and a schedule of events is available on the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynn McDonough died at the age of 73 in Altoona, Wis. McDonough is the former owner of...
Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
death investigation
Body found in ditch in Taylor County
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

Northern WI State Fair
Fresh Fries & face painting at the Northern WI State Fair
Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission can’t agree on what guidance, if any, to give the...
Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks
Barn replacement
New Barn Being Built at Fairgrounds
Coulee businesses
Coulee Region Businesses Facing Challenges