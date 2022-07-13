Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ backs rule regulating ghost guns

Ghost gun regulations
Ghost gun regulations(MGN, Pixabay, Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice joins 20 other states Tuesday in regulating “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns are typically homemade from kits that can be purchased without background checks, the agency explained.

The federal rule would help ensure buyers purchasing these kits would have to go through a background check. Law enforcement would also have the ability to trace any self-made weapons used in a crime.

“Treating ghost guns the same as other firearms will help make communities safer,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “This common-sense step to help fight gun violence should be upheld.”

Kaul joins the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington.

