Wisconsin elections commission rejects guidance for clerks

Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission can’t agree on what guidance, if any, to give the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission can’t agree on what guidance, if any, to give the state’s more than 1,800 local clerks to help them understand how to implement a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. The commission repeatedly deadlocked Tuesday on what to tell clerks about what the decision meant and how to interpret it ahead of the Aug. 9 primary. Commissioners said they may consider giving guidance later. The primary will set the field for the Nov. 8 election where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in high-stakes races.

