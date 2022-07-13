Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional.

Tim Michels told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election.

Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification following a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal.

