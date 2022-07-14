988 suicide hotline launches Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new universal suicide crisis hotline is set to launch soon.

The phone number is 988, and is set to be available in every state beginning July 16.

In 2020, the CDC says a death by suicide happened every 11 minutes. The national suicide prevention lifeline is said to have trained counselors available 24/7.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) Wisconsin, helped author the bill to create the hotline.

Baldwin says it’s more important than ever to have this resource available.

“You know, we have a suicide epidemic in our country. It’s one of the leading causes of deaths for young people. And we need to have the sort of appropriate services and support for people experiencing crisis or suicidal ideation,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says the current suicide prevention number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will also continue to be supported.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.