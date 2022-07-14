Authorities arrest woman after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County Wednesday.

According to a media release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13 around 3:08 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to assist with traffic control on Interstate 94 near mile marker 114 in the Township of Adams for a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release while a Deputy was approaching the scene of the fire, he noticed an “erratic driver” in traffic behind him. The vehicle then accelerated further, driving on the shoulder of the interstate and passing fully-marked squad cars with their lights and sirens on. The vehicle traveled directly through the scene of the fire at high speed, coming within feet of people assisting.

According to the media release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle fled and continued to travel West on I-94, reaching speeds of around 120 miles per hour. After pursing the vehicle for about 12 miles, the Wisconsin State Patrol effectively deployed a “tire deflation device” and the vehicle came to a stop.

Authorities identified the driver as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says upon being taken into custody Carpenter continued to refuse to comply with officers. Carpenter was arrested and given recommended charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.

