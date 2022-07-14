Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, Wis.
The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, Wis.(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY JAIL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County Wednesday.

According to a media release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13 around 3:08 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to assist with traffic control on Interstate 94 near mile marker 114 in the Township of Adams for a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release while a Deputy was approaching the scene of the fire, he noticed an “erratic driver” in traffic behind him. The vehicle then accelerated further, driving on the shoulder of the interstate and passing fully-marked squad cars with their lights and sirens on. The vehicle traveled directly through the scene of the fire at high speed, coming within feet of people assisting.

According to the media release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the vehicle fled and continued to travel West on I-94, reaching speeds of around 120 miles per hour. After pursing the vehicle for about 12 miles, the Wisconsin State Patrol effectively deployed a “tire deflation device” and the vehicle came to a stop.

Authorities identified the driver as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says upon being taken into custody Carpenter continued to refuse to comply with officers. Carpenter was arrested and given recommended charges of knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody
The alligator’s owner says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a...
Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification

Latest News

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Middle Inlet. Four barns along one road...
Weather service confirms 13 tornadoes from June 15 storm
Michael Jaenke
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
Derek Stawarz
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe
Naturopathic medicine
Gov. Evers announces appointments to newly established Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board