Charge against Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from charity dismissed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A charge of misdemeanor theft against a Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from a charity she founded was dismissed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the case can be brought back to court.

52-year-old Shauna Hanson was originally charged with theft by false representation of an amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a felony, but the charge was amended to misdemeanor theft when the state could only show a $2,200 discrepancy in the charity’s funds.

According to online court records, prosecutors motioned to dismiss the charge on July 13. In April, prosecutors said they planned to file a new criminal complaint for misdemeanor theft in a business setting at a later date.

In the original charges, Hanson was accused of depositing more than $63,000 intended for the charity she founded, Helping Hands for Our Children, into her personal account over the course of three years.

A motion to dismiss the case was denied in April of 2021.

