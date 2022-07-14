Charge against Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from charity dismissed
The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the case can be brought back to court.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A charge of misdemeanor theft against a Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from a charity she founded was dismissed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Wednesday.
52-year-old Shauna Hanson was originally charged with theft by false representation of an amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a felony, but the charge was amended to misdemeanor theft when the state could only show a $2,200 discrepancy in the charity’s funds.
According to online court records, prosecutors motioned to dismiss the charge on July 13. In April, prosecutors said they planned to file a new criminal complaint for misdemeanor theft in a business setting at a later date.
In the original charges, Hanson was accused of depositing more than $63,000 intended for the charity she founded, Helping Hands for Our Children, into her personal account over the course of three years.
A motion to dismiss the case was denied in April of 2021.
