Advertisement

Charge against Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from charity dismissed

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the case can be brought back to court.
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Eau Claire County Courthouse(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A charge of misdemeanor theft against a Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from a charity she founded was dismissed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the case can be brought back to court.

52-year-old Shauna Hanson was originally charged with theft by false representation of an amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a felony, but the charge was amended to misdemeanor theft when the state could only show a $2,200 discrepancy in the charity’s funds.

According to online court records, prosecutors motioned to dismiss the charge on July 13. In April, prosecutors said they planned to file a new criminal complaint for misdemeanor theft in a business setting at a later date.

In the original charges, Hanson was accused of depositing more than $63,000 intended for the charity she founded, Helping Hands for Our Children, into her personal account over the course of three years.

A motion to dismiss the case was denied in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody
The alligator’s owner says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a...
Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification

Latest News

Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Loudenbeck raises $98,000 for Secretary of State race
The bid by Sun Country Airlines was recommended by the Airport Commission in May.
Sun Country Airlines selected to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
IM Church
Inclusive Ministry Church (7/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/14/22)