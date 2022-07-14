Country Jam USA begins in one week

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA begins July 21 in what will likely be the final festival at the spot it’s called home for more than three decades.

The festival is set to move from its grounds in the Town of Union to a new location in Chippewa County.

Before it moves, however, Country Jam USA General Manager Kathy Wright said there’s plenty for fans to enjoy, including headlines Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch and Cody Johnson.

“Lots of really cool stuff happening at the festival again this year,” she said. “Lots of stuff for our guests to enjoy once they’re here. Probably one of the most exciting things is we’re bringing back the ‘Rowdy Rodeo,’ which is our dance club. We weren’t able to do it in 2021 because of COVID.”

Wright said another thing fans going July 23 can look forward to is possibly being part of Dustin Lynch’s new music video, which is being filmed during his Saturday night performance.

“They picked us because they really wanted to show that authentic Midwest festival experience,” she said.

Fans aren’t the only ones who experience Country Jam weekend.

Luke Alex with Visit Eau Claire said the event has an annual economic impact of around $20 million, thanks largely to tourists coming for the festival.

“Country Jam goers are not only going to Country Jam but, during the day, before and after, they’re grabbing food and restaurants, they’re stopping at local bars and they’re just spending their outside visitor money in our city, which we always love,” he said.

At the festival, Wright said this year will be even more special with the likely move coming after this year’s music stops.

“We truly just create moments in time for people,” she said. “People come to the festival and everybody has that Country Jam memory. Maybe it was meeting a spouse or it was some crazy rain storm that happened or a crazy run-in with an artist out in the crowd. And we love that we’re part of those memories for people and that’s what we just look forward to the most is continuing to make those amazing memories and stories you’re going to tell forever.”

Tickets are still available for the festival online or at Country Jam’s office in Eau Claire.

Wright said people should also take the shuttle bus to the grounds. It stops at several Eau Claire hotels and on Water Street. It costs $20 per day or $40 for the weekend.

