CVTC student takes 3rd at national competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona native is back to class after taking third place in a national competition.

23-year-old Isaiah Jackson represented the CVTC Cosmetology Program at the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.

Jackson placed third in the competition with his skills in barbering. He started the Cosmetology Program less than a year ago, and he’s the first person from the Program to place at the national competition.

For the competition, he had to imitate two haircuts, create his own design, and interact in mock interviews.

Jackson said over time his teachers kept training him, giving him more confidence.

“Originally, I was just kind of, like, in shock that I made it. You know, I was really excited because, you know, I didn’t really put that into reality that I could’ve made it. So when that happened, I just was in shock,” Jackson said.

Jackson is set to graduate in two months with a Technical Diploma. You can learn more on CVTC’s website.

