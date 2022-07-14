Advertisement

CVTC student takes 3rd at national competition

CVTC STUDENT TAKES THIRD AT NATIONALS
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona native is back to class after taking third place in a national competition.

23-year-old Isaiah Jackson represented the CVTC Cosmetology Program at the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta.

Jackson placed third in the competition with his skills in barbering. He started the Cosmetology Program less than a year ago, and he’s the first person from the Program to place at the national competition.

For the competition, he had to imitate two haircuts, create his own design, and interact in mock interviews.

Jackson said over time his teachers kept training him, giving him more confidence.

“Originally, I was just kind of, like, in shock that I made it. You know, I was really excited because, you know, I didn’t really put that into reality that I could’ve made it. So when that happened, I just was in shock,” Jackson said.

Jackson is set to graduate in two months with a Technical Diploma. You can learn more on CVTC’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Wolf
DNR issues warning after wolves kill 2 dogs in northern Wisconsin

Latest News

A copy of the first edition of Volume One magazine in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, July 13,...
Volume One celebrates 20 years
Average COVID-19 case count in Wisconsin soars past 1,500
United Way Hosts Annual Day Of Caring
United Way Hosts Annual Day Of Caring (7/13/22)
CVTC Student Takes Third At Nationals
CVTC Student Takes Third At Nationals (7/13/22)