Fairchild man accused of possessing child porn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fairchild, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Cody Benedict of Fairchild, Wis. is facing five counts of possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint says a detective received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who received a report from Dropbox reporting the upload of “apparent child pornography” in July of 2021. The IP address connected to an internet service out of Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective received the results of the Dropbox search warrant return and found “numerous suspected items of child pornography.” While reviewing the Dropbox contents, the detective learned the suspect, Benedict, had moved to Jackson County. The case was then transferred to Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The criminal complaint says during an interview with Benedict on July 13, 2022, Benedict admitted ownership of the email address connected to the reports as well as the Dropbox account. Benedict admitted that the Dropbox account contained child pornography.

A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2022.

