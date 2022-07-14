Farm Tech Days share the latest innovations in agriculture

LOYAL, Wis. (WEAU) -For nearly70 years, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has been showcasing the latest innovations in agriculture.

The annual event is welcoming thousands of people to a farm in Clark County.

Under the tents in this field outside of Loyal, visitors to Farm Technology Days can learn more about the latest innovations in agriculture.

“This is a tank level sensor, so that’s going to signal to measure how far from the sensor to the top of the liquid and will tell us in real time how full is this tank,” said Travis Engel, one of the advisors of Owen-Withee FFA.

In the winter and early spring tanks like this one collect sap from maple trees. Right now it’s part of Owen-Withee FFA’s display on maple syrup production.

Engel is a maple producer himself. He’s taken that knowledge and shared it with his students.

“This past spring, we collected and sold 32,000 gallons of maple sap to be turned into maple syrup,” Engel said.

Engel is sharing what it takes to get that sweet staple from maple trees with visitors.

In some woods near the school, miles of tubing collects the sap during the late winter and early spring. Sensors on the trees like this one make sure things are working right.

“That operation when it’s running, runs itself,” Engel said. “There’s times when we don’t go up there for days at a time.”

After the sap is bottled into syrup, the Owen-Withee FFA sells it.

Since the project started five years ago, Engel said it’s creating a legacy.

“Those seventh graders that started years ago, now they’re getting to the point where they are putting their knowledge into the next generation of Owen-Withee maple producers,” Engel said.

At Farm Tech Days you get to learn about maple syrup production and of course, you get to learn about some innovations in the dairy industry.

“We brought some calves here, and it’s really a popular thing nowadays with producers, dairy farmers, to breed some of their cows to beef,” said Matt Lippert, the Clark County Dairy Agent with UW Extension. “The calves that are dairy-beef are more valuable.”

Another change that could be coming to dairy farms is how calves are housed.

“We’re doing work at the university on calves socializing in pairs, and so we’ve got that here too,” Lippert said.

UW Extension also is using Farm Tech Days to talk about what the future could look like in the field.

“We wanted to show some alternatives in Central Wisconsin, so on May 1 if the alfalfa dies out, what can I do, so we’ve got our annual rye grass in that first plot,” said Richard Halopka, with UW Extension in Clark County.

Visitors also can learn about other plants from barley to canola to even industrial hemp.

Halopka’s hope is this land will start conversations about plants that can give farmers flexibility in the future.

Thursday is the final day of Farm Tech Days. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for anyone 13 or older.

