Advertisement

Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

The fire was at a home on the 700 block of Hobart Street in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire late Wednesday evening.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 700 block of Hobart Street at 11:26 p.m., according to a release.

Heavy smoke and fire were visible from both floors of the house. No one was inside the house while crews worked to put out the fire, which was brought under control in an hour. Crews stayed on site for hours after the fire to make sure it was out. People in neighboring homes were evacuated. A firefighter was hurt putting out the fire.

According to the Fire Department, the fire caused about $150,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home is owned by the Eau Claire Housing Authority.

The Eau Claire Police Department, Xcel Energy and the Eau Claire Communication Center were credited with assistance in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody
The alligator’s owner says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a...
Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
This farm has been in the Herricks family for over 100 years.
Farmer creating legacy in Monroe County

Latest News

Naturopathic medicine
Gov. Evers announces appointments to newly established Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (7/14/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (7/14/22)
WAGNER TAILS: Wheaties