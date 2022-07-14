Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire late Wednesday evening.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 700 block of Hobart Street at 11:26 p.m., according to a release.

Heavy smoke and fire were visible from both floors of the house. No one was inside the house while crews worked to put out the fire, which was brought under control in an hour. Crews stayed on site for hours after the fire to make sure it was out. People in neighboring homes were evacuated. A firefighter was hurt putting out the fire.

According to the Fire Department, the fire caused about $150,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home is owned by the Eau Claire Housing Authority.

The Eau Claire Police Department, Xcel Energy and the Eau Claire Communication Center were credited with assistance in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.