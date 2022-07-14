Gov. Evers speaks out for abortion access, outlines 2022 election impact

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of a national week of action, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers joined other political leaders Wednesday to outline the stakes of the 2022 elections.

The event comes during the national “Defend Choice” week of action. Evers was joined by government officials and Wisconsin voters to discuss how they are fighting for access to safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“This is important for the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “This is a liberty issue, it’s a freedom issue. Here are Republicans talking about freedom all the time. What is this? It is not freedom.”

Evers said he is working to negate the current 1849 Wisconsin law that bans abortion. He also said he will be offering clemency to any physician that is arrested and tried in the state for abortions.

