Inclusive Ministry is back with in-person services

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than two years of virtual services, IM (Inclusive Ministry) Church is back with in-person services.

The worship services are every third Sunday, starting July 17, at 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire.

IM Church is a coalition of several faith communities working together to provide a monthly message of God’s love and a meal for people with cognitive and other disabilities.

Masks are optional, but advised.

Please call Katie at 715-836-9226 if you need a ride or have questions.

