Langlade County Health Department confirms case of monkeypox, 4th now in Wisconsin

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Health Department has identified a case of monkeypox. The case would be the county’s first and the fourth case in Wisconsin.

No details about the person were released.

The first case of monkeypox in Wisconsin related to the most recent outbreak was identified on July 1 in Dane County. The second case was found in Milwaukee County. A third case was detected in Dane County on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the county, while the risk to the public remains very low at this time, individuals should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox.

Symptoms include: fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, headache, exhaustion, new unexplained rash that develops into hard round, fluid or pus-filled skin lesions.

Monkeypox is not typically spread during short periods of close contact. Monkeypox can spread through direct skin contact with someone with a rash, contact with objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox (i.e. bedding, clothing, or a toothbrush), or respiratory droplets. Most people recover in two to four weeks without treatment. To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals should follow the following recommendations: • Know the symptoms and risk factors of monkeypox. • Avoid close, skin to skin contact with the monkeypox rash, or those who are showing a rash or skin sores. • If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health symptoms and if you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care. • If sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

