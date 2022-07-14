Loudenbeck raises $98,000 for Secretary of State race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Amy Loudenbeck has raised a little more than $98,000 in her bid for secretary of state. Loudenbeck released a cover sheet Thursday showing she raised $98,012 between Jan. 1 and June 30.

Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette says he hasn’t solicited donations from anyone because he doesn’t believe in “big-money spending” on campaigns but he’s still collected about $15,000.

Sachin Chedda, a campaign consultant for La Follette’s primary opponent, Alexia Sabor, didn’t immediately return a message inquiring about her fundraising numbers.

Campaign finance reports covering the first half of 2022 are due to state ethics officials on Friday.

