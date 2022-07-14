Advertisement

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin partners with Illinois facilities for abortions

Mid-South abortion providers react to the news of the overturning of Roe versus Wade.
Mid-South abortion providers react to the news of the overturning of Roe versus Wade.(WMC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced it’s partnering with facilities in neighboring Illinois to continue offering abortion care in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says it opened a clinic in Waukegan, near the Wisconsin state line, in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling ending the federal right to abortion access, which made the legality of abortion a state’s decision.

Wisconsin’s law from 1849 went back into effect, banning abortions unless three doctors agree the mother’s life is at risk. Abortion is still legal in Illinois.

“The majority of the team in Wisconsin providing abortion care have stepped up to travel to Illinois to serve that patient need, and this includes... physicians, clinicians nurses and staff support to make sure this effort cares for patients,” Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says its clinics have seen a tenfold increase in patients from Wisconsin in the three weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin still offer health services, including birth control, pregnancy testing, pregnancy-related services, HIV testing and cancer screenings.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody
The alligator’s owner says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a...
Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin governor candidate won’t rule out decertification

Latest News

Naturopathic medicine
Gov. Evers announces appointments to newly established Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board
Marshfield Clinic Health System now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5
COVID-19
Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders
MMC-Rice Lake clinical dietitian stresses the importance of getting enough nutrients while...
SPONSORED: Clinical Dietitian stresses the importance of eating enough food while undergoing cancer treatment
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
First presumptive monkeypox case reported in Minnesota