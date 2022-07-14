Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Tuesday, July 26 to live in Dunn County.

48-year-old Michael Jaenke will live temporarily at the Quality Inn at 1721 Plaza Dr. in Menomonie in Dunn County beginning July 26, according to the Menomonie Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Jaenke’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 10 years through 2032. As a condition of his release, Jaenke must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children. Additionally, Jaenke is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

According to online court records, Jaenke pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possession of child pornography in Dunn County in 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. In 2005, Jaenke pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possession of child pornography and misappropriating ID info to obtain money in Adams County and was sentenced to two years in prison, two years of extended supervision and five years of probation. In 1993, Jaenke pleaded no contest and was found guilty on one count of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to eight years in prison, while a second count was dismissed.

Please see the following information pursuant to WI State Statute 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement to inform of a sex offender’s release or relocation when; in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness & protection. pic.twitter.com/1xbLYyiZyU — Menomonie PD (@MenomoniePD) July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.