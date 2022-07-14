Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County

48-year-old Michael Jaenke will live in Menomonie beginning July 26.
Michael Jaenke
Michael Jaenke(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Tuesday, July 26 to live in Dunn County.

48-year-old Michael Jaenke will live temporarily at the Quality Inn at 1721 Plaza Dr. in Menomonie in Dunn County beginning July 26, according to the Menomonie Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Jaenke’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 10 years through 2032. As a condition of his release, Jaenke must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children. Additionally, Jaenke is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

According to online court records, Jaenke pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possession of child pornography in Dunn County in 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. In 2005, Jaenke pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possession of child pornography and misappropriating ID info to obtain money in Adams County and was sentenced to two years in prison, two years of extended supervision and five years of probation. In 1993, Jaenke pleaded no contest and was found guilty on one count of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to eight years in prison, while a second count was dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1706 -- Pictured: Adam Winrich -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Fall Creek native to appear on America’s Got Talent
Jesse D. Nelson
Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody
The alligator’s owner says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a...
Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood
Wisconsin State Patrol
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this week
This farm has been in the Herricks family for over 100 years.
Farmer creating legacy in Monroe County

Latest News

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Middle Inlet. Four barns along one road...
Weather service confirms 13 tornadoes from June 15 storm
Derek Stawarz
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe
Naturopathic medicine
Gov. Evers announces appointments to newly established Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening