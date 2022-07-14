Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County.

In a missing person report filed with the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle Stawarz was driving was abandoned along with his cell phone, wallet and keys at the time he was reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook at 9:04 a.m. July 14 that Stawarz “has been located safe and sound.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.