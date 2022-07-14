Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

A 28-year-old man who was reported missing since June 14 was “located safe and sound.”
Derek Stawarz
Derek Stawarz(COURTESY: TREMPEALEAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County.

In a missing person report filed with the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle Stawarz was driving was abandoned along with his cell phone, wallet and keys at the time he was reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook at 9:04 a.m. July 14 that Stawarz “has been located safe and sound.”

