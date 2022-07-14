Sun Country Airlines selected to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Department of Transportation has selected Sun Country Airlines to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Sun Country Airlines will provide two flights per week to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and at least two flights per week seasonally to Fort Myers, Fla., Orlando, Fla. and Las Vegas, with the seasonal flights changing based on the time of year.

The selection was made to provide passenger service under the Essential Air Service program. All of the flights will be done using a Boeing 737-900, which seats 186 passengers.

“The decision by the U.S. DOT to select Sun Country Airlines to serve the region provides an exciting opportunity to work with an ultra-low cost carrier that is already utilized by many area travelers,” Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director, said in a release.

Three airlines submitted bids to serve the airport, and Sun Country Airlines’ bid was the one the Airport Commission recommended in May. The process began in March when SkyWest Airlines announced it planned to no longer service the Chippewa Valley due in part to a national pilot shortage.

The other two bids came from Southern Airways Express, which offered daily flights to Minneapolis and Chicago on nine-seat planes, and Boutique Air, which proposed daily flights to Minneapolis on eight- or nine-seat planes.

“Sun Country is excited to bring new service to the Chippewa Valley,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer, said.

Whitney added that Sun Country Airlines “appreciates the enthusiasm and partnership” with the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

An official start date for the new service will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a release, but for now, service is expected to begin in early December with tickets being made available to purchase ahead of the start date.

Sun Country Airlines is headquartered in Minneapolis.

