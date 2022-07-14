Volume One celebrates 20 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Magazine, store and more is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Launched in 2002, Volume One has shed light on cultural events throughout the Chippewa Valley for the past 20 years.

“I think about the 20 years of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley community and how much has really changed and evolved here over those 20 years. The place is in a very different, I think, mental state and physical condition than it was 20 years ago and it’s grown in some really incredible ways,” Volume One owner and co-founder Nick Meyer said.

He said in 2002, the Chippewa Valley was still reeling after the Uniroyal factory closed a decade prior. Since then, he’s seen the area transform, citing the construction of the Pablo Center.

“I think the biggest change that we’ve seen in the past 20 years is really in this community’s attitude towards itself as to what can be possible here,” Meyer said.

Chronicling that change, Volume One.

It started with a black and white edition in March 2002.

“We kind of saw a gap of coverage of certain types of cultural things happening in our community,” Meyer said.

Since then, the free publication has evolved to a biweekly edition, in color, with a large online presence.

Meyer also turned Volume One into a store that sells all types of Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley swag and mementos.

“We’re just really proud to have been able to be a part of what this community has been able to for the last 20 years,” he said. “And to think that we’ve been able to play a role in having that happen is something I am proud of, certainly.”

Volume One wants to celebrate these past two decades of change with the community at its 20th Anniversary Party at The Brewing Projekt.

The event begins at 4 p.m. on July 30. It will include a kids area, pinball machines, live music, food trucks and more.

Martin said tickets are available online for $20 and at the door for $25.

