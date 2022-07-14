Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Wheaties

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Instead of you better eat your Wheaties, we’re saying you better adopt your Wheaties. He’s an 11-week-old cat available for adoption at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie.

Wheaties loves to play, he especially enjoys small fluff balls, toy mice and anything he can kick between his feet. When he’s not playing, he likes to play with the other kittens or follow people as they walk around.

Wheaties gets along with cats of all ages. He can be timid around dogs at first, but he’s quick to warm up to calmer dogs who respect his space.

Wheaties is a huge fan of tummy rubs, cuddling and hanging out on either a lap or shoulder. Because he has longer fur, he will need regular brushing.

Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue. You can also email.

