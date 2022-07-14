Weather service confirms 13 tornadoes from June 15 storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service says the June 15 storm spawned 13 tornadoes as it ripped across the state, including 10 in Northeast Wisconsin.

The weather service says it’s concluded its investigation into the storm. There were two tornadoes with a magnitude of EF-2 and 11 rated EF-1. The NWS records the tornadoes and their damage paths in this order:

EF-2 tornado: Monroe & Juneau counties (Wyeville). 200 yards wide, 22.5 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Vernon County (La Farge). 200 yards wide, 6.4 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Juneau County (Mauston). 150 yards wide, 8.37 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Shawano County (Wittenberg). 125 yards wide, 9.5 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Waushara County (West Bloomfield). 100 yards wide, 4.81 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Shawano County (Bowler). 50 yards wide, 0.58 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Waupaca County (Manawa). 120 yards wide, 3.14 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Outagamie & Shawano counties (Navarino). 80 yards wide, 8.23 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Outagamie County (Seymour). 300 yards wide, 9.37 miles long. EF-2 tornado: Marinette County (Caldron Falls). 375 yards wide, 1.9 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Marinette County (Middle Inlet). 200 yards wide, 6.6 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Marinette County (Amberg). 120 yards wide, 8.56 miles long. EF-1 tornado: Marinette County (Pembine). 115 yards wide, 0.65 miles long.

The date ties with June 7, 2008, and August 9, 1979, for the 8th-worst outbreak of tornadoes in one day in Wisconsin history. The worst day was August 18, 2005, when there were 27 twisters.

Aside from these 13 tornadoes, all other damage from the storm is blamed on straight-line winds. There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the storm, but more than 175,000 WPS and We Energies customers lost power, which took days to restore.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes a year. This storm brought the state to 20 tornadoes by mid-June. The state’s peak tornado season runs April through August, but tornadoes have been reported every month of the year except February.

