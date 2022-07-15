2nd teen arrested in fatal La Crosse shooting, 2 facing aiding a felon charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A teenager wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old in La Crosse in May is now in custody.

17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was booked in the La Crosse County Jail Friday. He was charged last month with several counts, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Greengrass is accused of firing a gun at 18-year-old Sage Hicke. Hicke is charged with killing 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, a Logan High School student. Investigators say Greengrass and Vondrashek got into a fight with Hicke and multiple shots were fired. It happened on May 22 in the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse.

Both Hicke and Greengrass survived the shooting. Greengrass is due back in Court July 22, 2022.

In addition, two people are charged in La Crosse County with aiding a felon in connection to Greengrass’s arrest.

The complaint says Sarah Thesing and Jakob Moran were in a vehicle with Greengrass in a park in Onalaska around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. As an officer approached, Greengrass got out of the back of the vehicle and ran off before being arrested.

The complaint says both Thesing and Moran denied knowing Greengrass and withheld information from police officers.

