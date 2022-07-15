Chippewa Falls YMCA starts new program, Y on the Fly

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls YMCA has started a new program to bring fun and healthy activities to people in rural Chippewa County.

The program, Y on the Fly, is set to offer pop-up services in a mobile van that will go to the communities during the summer months.

The YMCA van will be loaded with games and energetic staff who will offer at least 60 minutes of activities at each stop, with the remaining 30 minutes spent preparing nutritious snacks with children. It was created to provide services for areas that don’t have many opportunities for kids and families to get active.

“The whole goal of this program is to build a Y without walls. We want our community to understand that the Y really is not a building. It’s a mission. And so the goal of the Y on the Fly is to bring our programing and mission to smaller communities,” Carrie Mathwig, Healthy Living Director, said.

The Y on the Fly program is free and open to the community.

Upcoming scheduled Y on the Fly Events include:

Wednesday, July 20 in Cadott, Wis. and Boyd, Wis.

10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Storytime in the Park at Riverview Park (203 East Mill Avenue, Cadott, Wis.)

3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Y on the Fly at Lotz Park (215 East Patten Street, Boyd, Wis.)

Thursday, July 21 in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Pirate-themed Kids MOVE! & Y on the Fly Program at Riverfront Park (12 South Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls, Wis.)

Tuesday, July 26 in New Auburn, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.

10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Y on the Fly at Village Park (407 South East Street, New Auburn, Wis.)

3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Christmas in July at Stacker City Farmer’s Market (113 North 5th Street, Cornell, Wis.)

