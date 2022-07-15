Chippewa Valley business leaders react to Sun Country announcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One thing was top of mind at Friday’s Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues event, the area’s next airline.

Thursday, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) announced Sun Country Airlines would be its next carrier. The U.S. Department of Transportation selected Sun Country for the airport as a part of its Essential Air Service program.

“It’s really good news that the DOT has endorsed the airport commission’s decision to go with Sun Country. We hate to lose the daily service to Chicago but that was no longer an option. And so this is really a creative way to continue to grow ridership at our airport and continue to make it available to people in our community,” said Scott Rogers with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

In March, SkyWest Airlines, which operates daily flights for United Express out of Eau Claire to Chicago, announced it would be discontinuing service.

The airline said it would stay until the airport found a new carrier.

Airport Director Charity Zich expects the hand-off to happen sometime around Dec. 1. Sun Country will operate twice weekly flights to Minneapolis, as well as seasonal flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla. and Fort Myers, Fla.

“To have that service in Eau Claire will be a real plus for those leisure markets,” Travel Leaders Chippewa Falls President Dennis Heyde said.

He said the toughest part about the airline switch has been not knowing exactly when and how it will happen.

Now that he’s starting to get some answers, he can start helping his clients book flights out of CVRA again.

“We’re advising our clients to book out of Minneapolis so that they don’t have a change whatever service they might be trying to buy,” Heyde said.

While he’s happy to see the region maintain its commercial air service, Heyde admits Sun Country may not meet the needs of all of his clients, especially if they have to change airlines in Minneapolis, as he believes Sun Country’s route system is fairly limited.

“If they’re not going to a Sun Country destination, they’re going to have to claim their luggage, recheck their luggage, go through security a second time in Minneapolis and we see that as a very significant issue,” he said.

Rogers said, most importantly, Sun Country flying to Eau Claire will give passengers more choices.

“We want to maintain alternatives for people, and you can still live in Eau Claire, travel to Eau Claire and have options for doing that,” he said.

Zich said Sun Country should post its schedule and allow customers to start booking flights in the coming weeks.

She added the Essential Air Service program only allows participating airports to have one carrier, which means, for now, Sun Country will be the only airline flying to Eau Claire once it arrives.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.