Climate legislation unveiled in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Legislators and community leaders are trying to make sure Eau Claire is leading the way in climate legislation.

Friday at CVTC, a proposal was unveiled for what’s called the first comprehensive legislation in the upper Midwest to meet international climate targets. The new framework aims to meet those targets by addressing issues institutionally, by finding ways industry in Wisconsin can be more green and use cleaner energy.

Proponents of the new plan say starting a dialogue on climate issues is the first step towards a seeing these proposals pass.

“Well, we get there by having the conversation, but having a dialog, what we need to do is create a groundswell. We need to make sure that people in Eau Claire, people in Monash, people in Dane County, people in Milwaukee County, people in the Driftless region, people in Wausau, all over the state of Wisconsin are kind of on the same page. And I think that we are, we just need to know that we are,” Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde (D-Milwaukee), said.

Legislators say the new framework would not only help the city be more climate conscious, but also create jobs in the area, instead of outsourcing for energy needs.

