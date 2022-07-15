Advertisement

Climate legislation unveiled in Eau Claire

Friday at CVTC, a proposal was unveiled for what’s called the first comprehensive legislation...
Friday at CVTC, a proposal was unveiled for what’s called the first comprehensive legislation in the upper Midwest to meet international climate targets.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Legislators and community leaders are trying to make sure Eau Claire is leading the way in climate legislation.

Friday at CVTC, a proposal was unveiled for what’s called the first comprehensive legislation in the upper Midwest to meet international climate targets. The new framework aims to meet those targets by addressing issues institutionally, by finding ways industry in Wisconsin can be more green and use cleaner energy.

Proponents of the new plan say starting a dialogue on climate issues is the first step towards a seeing these proposals pass.

“Well, we get there by having the conversation, but having a dialog, what we need to do is create a groundswell. We need to make sure that people in Eau Claire, people in Monash, people in Dane County, people in Milwaukee County, people in the Driftless region, people in Wausau, all over the state of Wisconsin are kind of on the same page. And I think that we are, we just need to know that we are,” Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde (D-Milwaukee), said.

Legislators say the new framework would not only help the city be more climate conscious, but also create jobs in the area, instead of outsourcing for energy needs.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire, Wis.
Authorities arrest woman after vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
The bid by Sun Country Airlines was recommended by the Airport Commission in May.
Sun Country Airlines selected to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
Derek Stawarz
Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Charge against Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from charity dismissed
Cody Benedict
Fairchild man accused of possessing child porn

Latest News

La Crosse City Council Chambers
La Crosse City Council reconsidering conversion therapy ban
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.
Chippewa Valley business leaders react to Sun Country announcement
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (7/15/22)
The program, Y on the Fly, is set to offer pop-up services in a mobile van that will go to the...
Chippewa Falls YMCA starts new program, Y on the Fly