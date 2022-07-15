Construction of new hospital at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse making progress

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction of a new hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is making progress.

According to a media release by Mayo Clinic Health System, construction of the new facility remains on schedule.

“Pouring the concrete footings for the building’s foundation is underway. Once completed, the project will have used 24,109 cubic yards of concrete, which is equal to 236 tennis courts,” Eric Erickson, Mayo Clinic Health System’s Vice Chair of Administration for Hospital Services, said. “Temporary walls have recently been built within the Cancer and Surgery Building to separate construction activities from the regular operations within the building.”

Mayo Clinic Health System says parking lot spaces remain available for patients and staff. A shuttle service is available for patients by calling 608-498-1247. Renovations on Lot 9 are anticipated to be finished in mid Aug.

“The next big event patients and visitors will soon see is the tower crane that will be used to build up the hospital structure,” Erickson said. “That should be arriving later this week and will be instrumental in the construction of the hospital tower.”

Mayo Clinic Health System says the new hospital will include:

A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to, and integrated with, the current operating rooms. This floor will house presurgical and postsurgical recovery rooms.

Endoscopy suites.

Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology.

Medical-surgical units.

A flexible ICU and progressive care unit.

A new Family Birth Center.

Space for future growth.

To learn more about the progress of the construction you can visit the La Crosse hospital construction webpage.

The project is anticipated to be done in fall of 2024.

